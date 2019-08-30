Texans begin cuts, including Bryan Anger, rookie quarterback

The Texans began the business of removing 37 names from the roster, including a quarterback and the guy the Jaguars drafted instead of Russell Wilson.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have released punter Bryan Anger, leaving their punting job to incumbent Trevor Daniel.

Anger’s football legacy will probably always be being overdrafted by former Jaguars General Manager Gene Smith (not that it was Anger’s fault) in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft when Wilson was still on the board. Wilson went five picks later to the Seahawks, but the Jaguars already had Blaine Gabbert so they didn’t really need him.

The Texans have also released running back Josh Ferguson, nose tackle Javier Edwards, outside linebacker Jamal Davis, cornerback Jermaine Ponder, outside linebacker Gimel President, and rookie quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

At the moment, that leaves them with just Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron, since Joe Webb suffered a serious foot injury last night. The Texans will likely add a third quarterback.