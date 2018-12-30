Texans beat Jaguars to win AFC South

The Houston Texans began their 2018 campaign with three straight losses and a whole lot of questions, yet they ended the regular season in triumphant fashion as they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-3 to clinch the AFC South title.

Houston, who finished with an 11-5 record, have secured the divisional title ahead of the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, who meet later on Sunday in a win-and-in contest for a wild-card berth.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 234 yards, with no turnovers, and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the offense, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had 12 catches for 147 yards.

It is Houston's third AFC South title in four years, and fifth overall.

The Texans could still clinch the number two seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs if the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both lose their matches. In that scenario, the Texans would hold the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Chiefs.