Texans take back No. 2 overall pick in 2022 NFL draft

Good news: losing 21-14 to the equally 2-9 New York Jets in Week 12 at NRG Stadium helped the Houston Texans reclaim a higher position in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, the Texans are back in the saddle at No. 2 overall. Originally, Houston was No. 4 overall entering Week 12 and the Jets were No. 2. However, the loss to the Jets moved Houston back to the No. 2 slot.

In order to start winning, and improving the team’s culture at the expense of the team’s draft position, coach David Culley says the team has to stick to its “next play” mindset when negative things happen in-game.

“The thing is when we call a play, the guys got to do the right thing,” Culley said. “Sometimes when the focus is not right in certain situations and it usually happens with us after a negative play, the thing we have to be able to do is have that next play mentality and not allow the bad play that happened before to interfere with what’s happening going forward. We have to do a better job of doing that.”

For Houston to get the No. 1 overall pick, the Detroit Lions would have to win at least two games down the stretch while the Texans lose all of their remaining contests. It may be more likely Houston wins two more games than the Lions even win one.

The Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium for Battle Red Day.