Texans get a B- grade from ESPN for 2024 offseason moves

From the outside world, most consider the Houston Texans one of the biggest offseason winners. One publication, however, isn’t sold on the AFC South champions yet.

ESPN’s Seth Walder recently released his overall offseason grades for all 32 rosters to close out June. While Walder praised Houston for extending Nico Collins and trading for Stefon Diggs, restructuring the latter’s contract was a whiff for Nick Caserio and Co., leading to a B- overall grade.

When breaking it all down, Houston traded its first-round pick to acquire Diggs from Buffalo and pick up an extra second-round pick. When healthy, the 30-yard-old has been one of the league’s most consistent playmakers.

ESPN gives the Texans a B- for their offseason grade. I give it an A. https://t.co/9REZwqqSh8 pic.twitter.com/j6aCcTbk0i — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) June 19, 2024

But the Texans are banking on Diggs to serve as a one-year rental rather than a long-term piece for C.J. Stroud and the passing attack. By voiding the final three years of his four-year contract signed back in 2022, Diggs should be fired up to earn a new massive contract.

Even if Diggs were to surpass the 1,000-yard marker for the seventh time in his career, the Texans feel content with Collins as the new No. 1 target. After posting career-highs in receptions (80), receiving yards (1,297) and touchdowns (8) en route to winning the division title, Houston rewarded the former third-rounder with a three-year extension worth $72.5 million.

Diggs’ voided deal wasn’t the only negative from Walder’s finding. Despite needing to upgrade at running back, Walder wasn’t a fan of the three-year extension dished out to Joe Mixon following the trade earlier this offseason.

Most analysts aren’t keen on paying running backs, so it makes sense why

Walder isn’t sold on Mixon’s three-year, $27 million deal. Even despite coming off another 1,000-yard campaign, Houston best hope the best years of Mixon’s career are ahead rather than in the past to justify a $9 million annual salary.

While overcoming a pair of adversities, #Texans' Tank Dell has looked phenomenal during OTAs and minicamp. Today, I asked Dell about his trainer Justin Allen (.@justinallen_13 ) and the work they have put in throughout the offseason. pic.twitter.com/HLDbxj83lD — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) June 5, 2024

Houston can afford to spend money with Stroud on one of the league’s more team-friendly deals. The Texans also bolstered their defense with the additions of Denico Autry, Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair, so there should be a new feel for DeMeco Ryans’ defense heading into Year 2.

Walder said the Texans are a dangerous team entering 2024. That’s all that matters when boiling conversations down to the roots.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire