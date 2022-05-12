Texans, Austin Deculus agree to terms on rookie deal

The Texans have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with draft pick Austin Deculus, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The team made Deculus, an offensive lineman, a sixth-round choice.

Deculus appeared in more games than any player in LSU history.

He played 61 career games in five seasons for the Tigers. He started 46 of those games, including a national championship game victory over Clemson.

Deculus started 12 games last season and played 829 snaps.

He grew up in the Houston area.

“I’m beyond blessed,” Deculus said. “To be able to play for a team that I grew up down the stadium from, they were always in my backyard, so to be able to play for the backyard team, that makes me feel blessed.”

