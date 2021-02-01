What should be the Texans’ asking price for Deshaun Watson?
Senior NFL Writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss what it is going to take for NFL teams to trade for Houston’s star quarterback. Did the recent Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff trade between the Lions and Rams alter the asking price? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.