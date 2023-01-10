Texans ask Lions for permission to interview OC Ben Johnson

The Houston Texans have requested permission from the Lions to formally interview Detroit offensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy. Johnson is among several candidates Houston has demonstrated interest in interviewing in the wake of Lovie Smith’s dismissal after one season as the Texans head coach.

It’s the first of what figures to be many requests of the Lions this offseason to interview assistant coaches on Dan Campbell’s staff for permission to interview for higher positions elsewhere. Johnson is the most prominent, but several assistants are in line for potential promotions around the league. Among them:

Assistant HC/RB coach Duce Staley

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

TE coach/passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand

DB coach Brian Duker

LB coach Kelvin Sheppard

OL coach Hank Fraley

The Lions can refuse permission, but to do so would require promoting any of the candidates or adding another job title to their status in Detroit.

Johnson is a hot name after his rookie season as a coordinator. He helped mold one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses with QB Jared Goff, often using a creatively aggressive play book and fearless style.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire