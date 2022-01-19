Texans ask to interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for head coach position

Kevin O’Connell is busy game planning with Sean McVay for the Rams’ upcoming playoff game against the Buccaneers, but he also has one eye on future coaching opportunities. O’Connell will interview with both the Broncos and Vikings for their head coaching jobs this week, and now the Texans are eyeing the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Texans have requested to interview O’Connell, too. It’s unclear when that meeting will take place as the two sides are working to set a time.

Per sources, the Texans have put in a request to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for their head coaching job. O'Connell is interviewing with the Broncos tomorrow night and the Vikings on Friday. Timing on the Houston interview is being worked out. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 19, 2022

Because O’Connell would be going from offensive coordinator to head coach if he were to be hired by another team, McVay can’t block the interview. He could if it were a lateral move, going from coordinator to coordinator.

O’Connell isn’t the only Rams assistant drawing interest from other teams, either. Raheem Morris will interview with the Vikings, and Thomas Brown has an interview lined up with the Dolphins for their head coach opening.

