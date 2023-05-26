Texans aren’t a viable ‘worst to first’ candidate for NFL.com

One of the notable aspects of the modern NFL’s commitment to parity is the opportunity for last place teams to turn their fortunes around in a year and win the division. Take a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went from last place in 2021 to winning the AFC South and a wild-card game in a season’s span.

According to Kevin Patra from NFL.com, who compiled a list of the eight last place teams from the 2022 campaign, the Houston Texans are seventh in terms of candidates to go from “worst to first” in 2023.

It may be easier for the Texans to make the playoffs at-large as qualification for the seventh seed isn’t as rigorous as winning a division title. If the Texans are an eight-loss team, there may be a chance they get the third wild-card spot.

To win the AFC South for the first time since 2019, Houston would need the rest of the division to falter. The Jaguars would have to tumble while the Tennessee Titans sputtered and the Indianapolis Colts endured severe growing pains with rookie coach Shane Steichen and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. These factors would be especially critical if the Texans are inconsistent throughout the year.

Winning the division may be out of the question, but at least it isn’t as impossible of a notion as it was the past three years.

