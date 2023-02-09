Texans apparently can’t make a mistake in Round 1 of 2023 NFL draft

It has been a while since the Houston Texans have been in a position where they can’t lose. Yet that is the situation the AFC South club finds itself in with two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

At No. 2 overall, and behind a team that already has a franchise quarterback, the Texans have virtually the entire class ahead of them. They should be able to take the top prospect at that position.

At No. 12 overall — obtained via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — the Texans can comfortably take the best player available or target a receiver to pair up with their rookie quarterback.

According to Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus, the Texans weren’t listed as a team that needed to avoid four key draft mistakes. Instead the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Atlanta Falcons all had to watch out for various pratfalls throughout the first round.

The Texans were a part of the Bears’ cautionary notice though, as the Monsters of the Midway need to be careful how far back they go with a trade from No. 1 overall.

The Texans and the Colts hold Pick Nos. 2 and 4, respectively. A trade-down with them would keep the Bears in range of Carter or Anderson. But a swap with the Raiders and the Panthers, who own Pick Nos. 7 and 9, respectively, would likely mean the Bears would miss out on those star defensive prospects.

Much more of the draft process remains to be unpacked as the NFL combine gets underway the bridge week of February and March, and the spring is loaded with college pro days. By that time, it should start to crystalize what mistakes the Texans truly can’t afford to make. As of this early in the draft process, Houston is doing well.

