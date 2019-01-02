Texans' Watt says he'll 'be fine' for playoff clash against Colts

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is planning to be on the field against for the NFL playoff showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans defensive end Watt suffered a right elbow injury in Houston's 20-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Watt, however, told reporters on Tuesday he expects to face the Colts in Saturday's wildcard matchup.

"It's doing OK," Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. "It'll be fine by Saturday."

Watt underwent X-rays, which came back negative, earlier this week.

"It's playoff football now,' Watt said, via KHOU11. "It doesn't matter. You can cut it off. I'll still play."

Watt appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Texans this campaign. He tallied 61 total tackles and led the AFC with 16 sacks.

The five-time Pro-Bowl player also registered an NFL-high seven forced fumbles and four pass breakups.