Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter vs. Ravens

The Ravens will host the Texans on September, ten at M&T Bank Stadium for the season opener, and the defense will be licking their chops over a rookie quarterback.

After their final preseason outing, Houston announced that rookie quarterback, and No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud would be their starter.

Stroud will now be the fourth Week 1 starting QB for the Texans in many seasons.

He’ll follow Davis Mills (2022), Tyrod Taylor (2021), and Deshaun Watson (2020) when Houston travels to Baltimore.

Stroud finished the preseason, completing 11 of 20 passes for 89 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

