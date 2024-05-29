Texans announce extension with WR Nico Collins

Signed, sealed, and delivered, Nico Collins is locked in with the Houston Texans for the long haul.

The Texans announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms on a three-year extension with a maximum value of $75 million with the third-year pro. Collins, who will earn $52 million in guaranteed money, will now be under contract through the 2027 season.

A deal was always expected to get done this offseason after Collins proved his value as a legitimate No. 1 target for Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. but the timing had to be right. General manager Nick Caserio told reporters during the scouting combine in Indianapolis that he would begin discussions with Collins’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, though it would come after free agency.

Here for a good time and a long time 🤟 pic.twitter.com/QyfRRGaTxP — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 29, 2024

In the meantime, the asking price went up for receivers as more pass-catchers inked extensions, including Detriot’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith and Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman Jr. The Texans also traded a 2025 second-round to the Buffalo Bills for four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs.

But Collins, Caserio’s first major hit in the draft out of Michigan in 2021, remained steadfast on his intent to return to Houston and build off a promising third season. He now will earn roughly $24 million annually per season.

“When the ball is in their hands, an explosive play is coming,” Collins told KPRC2 Sports earlier this month on the offense. “I feel like, for us, we need to continue to work on the details, continue to be us, continue to have fun and show the world what we can do. I can’t wait for it.”

The extension makes Collins, 25, the 10th-highest paid receiver in contract value and seventh-highest paid target in annual salary, just between Smith and Seatltle’s Pro Bowl target D.K. Metcalf. Last season in 15 games, he caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

Houston believes Collins can be the next legit X-factor receiver in franchise history and live up to expectations set for Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. Much like the duo, Collins is the only other weapon to finish with over 1,2000 receiving yards in a single season.

The former Wolverine won’t be alone in Houston’s passing game this season. On top of adding Diggs, the Texans bring back rookie sensation Tank Dell, who was on pace for a 1,000-yard season before suffering a broken leg against the Denver Broncos in early December.

Dell, along with Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and tight end Dalton Schultz, will be under contract through the 2026 season. Mixon, whom the Texans traded for earlier this offseason, agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million extension in March.

Schultz, Stroud’s security blanket and one of the more consistent tight ends in the NFL, inked a fresh three-year extension worth $36 million before the start of free agency.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire