Texans announce closure of team facility on Thursday

The Texans have confirmed an overnight report that they will close their facility on Thursday because a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team made the announcement in a statement on Thursday morning.

“We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today,” the statement said. “The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team’s operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”

Linebacker Jacob Martin is reportedly the player who has tested positive. If any players are found to be high-risk close contacts of Martin’s, they will also have to isolate for five days since their exposure. If that exposure came on Wednesday, they will not be able to play against the Jaguars this weekend.

