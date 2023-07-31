Texans DE Will Anderson says he prefers playing with his hand in the dirt

One of the perceptions surrounding Will Anderson during the pre-draft process was his usage as a standup pass rusher.

The two-time Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year accumulated 34.5 sacks in his three seasons at Alabama. While a portion of these sacks were generated as an outside linebacker, Anderson clarified he played as a down lineman, and much prefers it.

“Yeah, in high school, and even at Alabama, I always played with my hand in the dirt,” Anderson told reporters Monday after training camp practice. “In high school, I was predominantly a defensive end. I didn’t play outside linebacker until I got to Alabama. My last couple of years at Alabama, I played true defensive end really. So, putting my hand in the dirt wasn’t hard at all.”

The Texans’ new defensive scheme under coach DeMeco Ryans requires a 4-3 front, which means the edge defenders will have their hands in the dirt as part of a three-point stance.

Anderson feels much at home in the three-point.

Said Anderson: “I wanted to get back to that anyway. I feel like that’s my baby, and I can have more fun doing that part, so it’s really been a big blessing just to be here and be a part of this system.”

The Texans ran a 4-3 front the past two seasons under coaches David Culley and Lovie Smith. From 2011-20, the Texans ran a 3-4 scheme between coaches Gary Kubiak and Bill O’Brien. From 2006-10, Kubiak turned Houston over to a 4-3 scheme after Dom Capers started out the franchise running a 3-4 from 2002-05.

