Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Houston Texans earned another award at NFL Honors after defensive end Will Anderson Jr. took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Anderson became the third Texans player to win the award after his head coach, DeMeco Ryans, won in 2006 and linebacker Brian Cushing won in 2006. He beat out Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The edge rusher set a franchise record for most sacks by a rookie with seven this season. Anderson’s mark also ranked second among all rookies in 2023. He finished the year with 10 tackles for a loss (tied for first among rookies this season) and 22 quarterback hits (first among rookies this season).

The Texans traded up to take Anderson at No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL draft – just one pick after quarterback C.J. Stroud, who also won Offensive Rookie of the Year. That investment proved fruitful immediately when Anderson registered his first sack in a Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Anderson had stretches without sacks this year but finished with multi-sack games – first against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 and then against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. He also missed two games with an ankle injury. Anderson added a sack in the Texans’ win over the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round, too.

Houston built a solid foundation with Stroud and Anderson on either side of the ball. Both proved to be among the best young players at their respective positions and should be key pieces for the Texans’ immediate and long-term future under Ryans.

