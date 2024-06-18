Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. praises Commanders’ hiring of Dylan Thompson

When general manager Adam Peters hired Dylan Thompson away from the Houston Texans for a similar role with the Washington Commanders, he knew he was getting more than just an exceptional employee.

Thompson, who spent three seasons as the Texans’ director of team development, now looks to be the voice of maturity for young players in D.C., like Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes.

But Thompson was more than just a member of the Texans’ staff. He was a role model and leader who taught the next crop of young talent to better themselves in the pros.

Will Anderson Jr., the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, personally doesn’t know where he’d be career-wise entering his second season with Thompson’s guidance.

“You see me, there is no Will Anderson without Dylan Thompson, man,” Anderson told Texans Wire in an exclusive interview. “He took our whole rookie class, C.J. [Stroud] can attest to the same thing. He’ll say the same thing. Tank [Dell] would say the same thing. He helped this rookie class be able to do so many great things on and off the field.”

“There is no Will Anderson without Dylan Thompson” Listen to Will Anderson discuss how director of team development Dylan Thompson, who is now leaving for the Washington Commanders, elevated C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell and the entire 2023 rookie class off the field #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/y5Ki4RUGI4 — John Crumpler, MD (@JohnHCrumpler) June 10, 2024

Anderson, who broke J.J. Watt’s rookie sack record en route to helping Houston clinch its first division title in four years, credits Thompson more for his off-the-field pep talks than on-field encouragement.

Anderson and Stroud each have pointed to their faith as inspiration on and off the field. Thompson invested in the young Texans’ players with bible study and focus on life away from the sport.

“For him, it was always just bigger than the football. He was like, ‘I can really care less about the football Will. I just want to know the person, the human Will. Like, who are you outside of football? ‘” Anderson said. “Spiritually, he was great. Like, he connected us even more with God, taught us how to be great leaders, how to change our mindset things like that.”

Will Anderson’s simple advice to young football players? Listen to your Parents. Here’s the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on what he’d tell the next generation of players #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/3TjNxiyD0r — John Crumpler, MD (@JohnHCrumpler) June 12, 2024

In his new role, Thompson will oversee all players, specifically first and second-year prospects, as they acclimate to the NFL. A former college quarterback at South Carolina who spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams following graduation, Thompson knows the struggles of transition from college practice to NFL days.

Stroud, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year after breaking every rookie quarterback record in franchise history, credited Thompson for his growth externally in Year 1.

“You talk about a brother like to somebody who loves you no matter what happens on that field, you can feel that,” Stroud said earlier this offseason. “I just appreciate that and now he’s going to be mad at me, but, man, he’s a great person, and really one of the reasons why I feel like we were very successful this year.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire