Texans agree to terms with second-round pick Blake Fisher

Everyone in the Houston Texans’ draft class is now officially under contract.

The Texans and second-round pick Blake Fisher agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth roughly $6.6 million, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. Fisher will also receive a $1.616 million signing bonus.

The Notre Dame offensive tackle was the last player to sign of the Texans’ eight rookies drafted last month.

Drafted 59th overall, Fisher was selected to provide quality depth and potential insurance behind Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and former first-round pick Tytus Howard. While likely to start the season as a backup, Fisher’s experience playing for the Irish likely makes him part of the long-term plans in Houston on either side of the line past 2024.

“Just coming in and gaining the respect, the trust and the dependability of my teammates,” Fisher said. “From there, just learning from Tytus and Laremy and the other guys within guard and center. Then, obviously also of my coaches. Laremy, everyone knows him. He is a specialist when it comes to pass protection. He is dominant. He is long. He is physical and same goes for Tytus.

“They are two really good guys that I can come in and learn from and obviously get better from because they’ve been doing it for quite some time.”

A three-year starter at Notre Dame, Fisher made history as the first true freshman to start at left tackle for the Irish during the 2021 season. He later shifted to the right side of the line after a dominant freshman campaign from first-round pick Joe Alt.

“We feel good about Blake and adding him to our team,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He did a good job there at Notre Dame, and we feel like he can add to what we’re doing here, add to the competition of our offensive line room. We’ll continue to see him progress and move forward.”

In three seasons with the Irish, Fisher started 27 total games, missing multiple games in 2021 due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-6 lineman is at his best in run blocking, helping Audric Estime rush for over 1,000 yards during the 2023 season.

“I’m a smart physical player with a high IQ,” Fisher said. “See a lot of different things on the field which in essence helps the guys next to me.”

The Texans will begin mandatory team minicamp later next month.

