The Texans have taken care of a key piece of business as their rookie minicamp begins this weekend.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick of this year’s draft.

Stingley will receive a fully guaranteed $34.6 million deal that includes a $22.4 million signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith has already set a high bar for Stingley’s first season in the league. He told Stingley when drafting him that the corner will be taking on the other team’s top receiver “every time.”

Stingley recorded six interceptions in his time at LSU.

Texans agree to terms with No. 3 pick Derek Stingley Jr. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk