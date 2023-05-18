Texans agree to terms with fourth-rounder Dylan Horton

The Texans are down to two unsigned draft picks.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms on a contract with edge rusher Dylan Horton. It’s a four-year deal for the fourth-round pick.

First-round picks C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson are the only Texans draft picks yet to reach deals with the team.

Horton played two years at New Mexico before transferring to TCU in 2020. He had 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble in his final season with the Horned Frogs.

Anderson will join Horton in the mix for playing time on the edge this season. Jerry Hughes, Jonathan Greenard, Chase Winovich, and Derek Rivers are also vying for spots in that group.

