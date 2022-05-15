Texans agree to terms with first-round choice Kenyon Green

The Texans have agreed to terms with first-round choice Kenyon Green on a four-year, $15.9 million deal that is fully guaranteed, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Houston selected Green 15th overall, the second of its three first-round choices.

He is the eighth of the team’s nine draft picks to agree to terms. Only third-round linebacker Christian Harris remains without a deal.

Green saw action at every single position in the offensive line at Texas A&M. He was on the All-SEC freshman team at right guard in 2019 and was a full-time starter at right guard in 2020. In 2021, Green played two games at right tackle, one game at left tackle, two games at right guard and seven games at left guard. He also saw limited snaps at center in his career.

He projects as the Texans’ starting left guard.

“It helped me a lot, playing different positions, knowing where I can come in and do my best at,” Green said, via Wilson. “So, I come in and just be a team player, you know, be the best I can be and help the team in whatever form and fashion that is.”

