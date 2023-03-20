Texans agree to terms with Devin Singletary

The Texans had free agent running back Devin Singletary in for a visit Monday. They agreed to terms soon after.

Singletary will sign a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans signed Mike Boone to the running backs room last week, with the two veterans arriving as backups to Dameon Pierce.

Singletary started 56 regular-season games for the Bills after joining the team as a third-round pick in 2019. Sixteen of his starts came last season.

He ran 177 times for 819 yards and five touchdowns in those appearances and also caught 38 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Singletary has averaged 4.6 yards per rush the past two seasons.

