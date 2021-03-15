Texans agree to terms with Browns DT Vincent Taylor

Vincent Taylor is on the move. The Browns defensive tackle has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal in free agency, per numerous reports. The deal is for $2 million and includes a guaranteed figure of $850,000.

Taylor played one season in Cleveland and acquitted himself well in limited duty as part of the Browns defensive interior rotation. In 15 games, the 27-year-old managed 12 tackles and a fumble recovery. He also batted down two passes during the Browns postseason run.

Houston will be Taylor’s fourth team in as many seasons. He began his career in Miami and also had a year in Buffalo before joining the Browns off waivers last fall.