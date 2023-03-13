The Texans have landed their first agreement with a free agent.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that they have agreed to a deal with former Broncos tight end/fullback Andrew Beck. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal worth $6.75 million with $4 million guaranteed.

Beck appeared in 51 games and made 10 starts for the Broncos over the last four seasons. The bulk of his playing time has come on special teams, but he did catch 14 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown while on offense.

Texans tight ends Jordan Akins and O.J. Howard are both set for free agency while Teagan Quitoriano and Brevin Jordan remain under contract in Houston.

Texans agree to terms with Andrew Beck originally appeared on Pro Football Talk