Texans agree to re-sign WR Chris Conley

The Houston Texans receiving corps will have some level of stability from one year to the next.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are bringing back receiver Chris Conley on a one-year contract.

Throughout the 2021 season, Conley caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns through 16 games, 10 of which he started.

Receiver Brandin Cooks told reporters on Jan. 10, the day after the Texans’ season ended with a 4-13 record, that Conley was responsible for bringing energy to the offense.

“\My guy, Conman, the energy that he brought to this team, the things that we asked him to do to be able to block the way that he did it was genuinely incredible,” Cooks said. “He set the tone in that receiving room for blocking and making sure it’s all about us, it’s not about anyone individually. He put his body on the line day in, day out, week in and week out, and got a lot of respect for what he has done and what he has accomplished this year.”

Conley was also part of a quartet of veteran receivers that included Cooks, Phillip Dorsett, and Danny Amendola that helped third-round rookie Nico Collins adjust to the NFL.

“I appreciate Chris a lot. Cooks, Phillip, Danny, just having those vets in my room,” Collins told the Houston media on Dec. 15, 2021. “They always there for me as a mentor. Whatever questions I have, they’re always there giving me advice, what to do, what not to do. The little things, just helping me out because they’ve been in the league for a while and I’m new to it. I’m glad I have them in my room for mentors or whatever. I appreciate them a lot.”

The Kansas City Chiefs originally drafted Conley in the third round from Georgia in 2015. After spending four seasons in Kansas City, Conley played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019-20 before signing with Houston in the 2021 offseason.