Texans agree to one-year deal with Christian Kirksey

Houston may be sending mixed messages when it comes to their stance on Deshaun Watson, but the Texans are making moves in other areas.

The club has agreed to terms with linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Kirksey spent the 2020 season with Green Bay. He missed a chunk of the season with a pectoral injury. But he was able to start 11 games recording 77 total tackles with a pair of interceptions, four passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks.

Green Bay released Kirksey in mid-February, making him available to sign with a team before the start of the league year.

Kirksey played his first six seasons with the Browns. While he played all 16 games his first four years, he appeared in only nine games across the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to various injuries.

In 84 career games with 65 starts, Kirksey has four interceptions, 20 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and 13.5 sacks.

