The Texans saw defensive lineman D.J. Reader sign with the Bengals early in free agency, but they didn’t make any additions to the group until Wednesday.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has agreed to a deal with former Eagle Timmy Jernigan. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s a one-year deal with $1.25 million guaranteed. It can go up to $3.75 million.

Jernigan spent the last three years with the Eagles after opening his NFL career as a Ravens second-round pick in 2014. He appeared in 10 games last season and was credited with 10 tackles and two sacks.

Defensive linemen J.J. Watt, Angelo Blackson, Eddie Vanderdoes, Brandon Dunn, Charles Omenihu and Carlos Watkins remain on hand after being part of the 2019 squad.

Texans agree to deal with Timmy Jernigan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk