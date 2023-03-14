Texans agree to deal with Noah Brown

1
Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Texans agreed to a deal with veteran wideout Robert Woods after he was released by the Titans and they’ve reportedly come to terms with another free agent receiver on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with Noah Brown. The terms of the deal, which can’t become official until Wednesday, have not been disclosed.

Brown was a Cowboys seventh-round pick in 2017 and he’s spent his entire NFL career in Dallas. He saw the most offensive playing time of his career in 2022 and set personal bests with 43 catches, 555 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Brown and Woods will join Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, John Metchie III, and Amari Rodgers in Houston’s receiving corps, although Cooks is looking for a trade to another team this offseason.

Texans agree to deal with Noah Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raheem Mostert will re-sign with Dolphins

    The Dolphins are set to re-sign another running back. Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Raheem Mostert has agreed to a new deal with the team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year pact worth $5.6 million with $2.2 million guaranteed. The Dolphins also re-signed Salvon Ahmed late last week. [more]

  • Today’s UFA deals aren’t enforceable until they’re officially signed on Wednesday

    As expected, plenty of free-agent deals are being negotiated. However, there’s at least a little reason to expect the unexpected. The contracts negotiated today between team and agent won’t become official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, at the earliest. Either side can back out before then. Teams rarely do it. Players sometimes do. Linebacker [more]

  • NFL rumors: Patriots, Raiders have interest in free agent WR Phillip Dorsett

    Could Phillip Dorsett return to New England? The Patriots and Raiders reportedly have expressed interest in the free agent wide receiver.

  • Jets will not tender receiver Jeff Smith, who becomes an unrestricted free agent

    The Jets are ready to let wide receiver Jeff Smith walk in free agency. Smith is not receiving a restricted free agent tender, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Smith signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He played only one game as a rookie, which [more]

  • Inside the new Jalen Ramsey deal

    The details of the new Jalen Ramsey deal are in. As expected, he has picked up significant new guarantees. As expected, he has reduced his cash in 2023, in order to create more cap space. As expected, we have the numbers. Ramsey was due to make $17 million in 2023, $18.5 million in 2024, and [more]

  • NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space

    The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.

  • Southampton vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

    Southampton host Brentford in a huge game for the hosts at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

  • Jimmie Ward follows DeMeco Ryans to Houston

    With safety Tashaun Gipson staying in San Francisco, Jimmie Ward faced the prospect of once again playing slot cornerback. Instead, he’ll be playing for another team. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ward will sign with the Texans. No terms have been reported. Ward, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, follows 49ers defensive coordinator [more]

  • The ‘Boze’ is back in town: Panthers re-sign Bradley Bozeman following breakout season

    Carolina has brought back one of its most important free agents. Center Bradley Bozeman anchored the team’s ground-and-pound attack last season.

  • Ex-Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III off the board for the Cleveland Browns

    Jessie Bates III, former Cincinnati Bengals safety, rumored to be a target of the Cleveland Browns will sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Report: Mack Wilson drawing interest from Patriots, three other teams

    The Patriots reportedly have interest in bringing Mack Wilson back for the 2023 season, but it sounds like they have competition from at least three other clubs.

  • Report: Cowboys have contacted Bobby Wagner

    The Cowboys have contacted soon-to-be free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ed Werder of ESPN reports. Wagner serves as his own agent. Werder adds that a “Wagner decision [is] not imminent as both seek to determine his current value.” The Cowboys showed interest in him a year ago, too, before the Rams signed Wagner to a [more]

  • How Bears free agent signings affect salary cap space in 2023

    Ryan Poles and the Bears agreed to free agent deals with Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis and DeMarcus Walker per multiple reports.

  • Panthers won’t tender RFA Myles Hartsfield

    The Panthers are going to let one of their young players hit the open market. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Carolina will not tender restricted free agent Myles Hartsfield. That will make Hartsfield an unrestricted free agent when the new league year hits on Wednesday. Hartsfield joined the club as an undrafted free [more]

  • Buccaneers to trade Shaq Mason to Texans

    The Buccaneers have found a trade partner for offensive guard Shaq Mason. Per multiple reports, Tampa Bay is sending Mason to Houston in a deal that will also see the teams swap late-round picks. The Buccaneers will get a Texans sixth-round selection while Houston will receive a Tampa Bay seventh-round pick. It’s the second year [more]

  • Cleveland Browns to sign ex-Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson

    The Browns have found their big-ticket answer at defensive tackle in the form of the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson.

  • Jackson State women's basketball team heads to Memphis for WNIT first-round game

    Jackson State women's basketball team will play in the WNIT on Thursday at Memphis, its first time in this event since 2007

  • Bills re-sign Cam Lewis to one-year deal

    The Bills have re-signed cornerback Cam Lewis to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Lewis was set to become a free agent this week. He played 13 games with one start in 2022, seeing action on 104 defensive snaps and 171 on special teams. Both were career highs for Lewis. He made a career-high [more]

  • Detroit Lions sign CB Cam Sutton in NFL free agency: 'The smartest player I ever coached'

    Cameron Sutton held opposing QBs to a 47.9% completion percentage and 65.3 passer rating last season with Steelers. He's now on the Detroit Lions.

  • Duke Riley agrees to new deal with Dolphins

    The Dolphins will be holding onto linebacker Duke Riley. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Riley has agreed to a two-year deal to remain in Miami. No other terms have been reported. Riley signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021 and he’s played in 33 games for the Dolphins over the last [more]