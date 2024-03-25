Texans agree to deal with Myles Bryant

Cornerback Myles Bryant is headed to Houston.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that Bryant has agreed to sign with the Texans. No terms of the deal were included in the report.

Bryant signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the last four seasons with the team. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was part of the front office in New England when Bryant joined the club.

Bryant played 56 games and made 18 starts during his time with the Patriots. He appeared in every game last season and made 77 tackles, a sack, an interception, and two forced fumbles while starting nine times.