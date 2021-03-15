Texans agree to deal with Maliek Collins

Maliek Collins is on the move to Houston.

Collins has agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT.

A 310-pound defensive tackle, Collins was a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016. He played four years in Dallas before signing a one-year contract with the Raiders last year.

When healthy, Collins has been a starter throughout his career, and the Texans likely see him as a starter on their defensive line as well.

