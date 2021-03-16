Texans adding wide receiver Chris Moore on one-year deal

The Houston Texans are set to sign former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore on a one-year deal worth up to $2 million, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Moore has played the first five seasons of his career with the Ravens. He was limited to just three games played last season as multiple injuries kept him out of action and on the injured reserve list for a seven-week stretch during the middle of the year.

Moore has appeared in 61 career games for Baltimore with 47 catches for 511 yards and four touchdowns. His most productive year with the team came in 2017 when he caught 18 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s been couple of days for the Texans. They acquired Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots, and acquired Shaq Lawson from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Bernardrick McKinney in a pair of trades agreed upon on Sunday. Moore is now the ninth agreement of the day for the team along with fellow wide receiver Andre Roberts, linebacker Joe Thomas, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive tackle Maliek Colins, defensive backs Terrence Brooks and Tremon Smith, and offensive lineman Justin McCray.

