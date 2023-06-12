Texans adding J.J. Watt to Ring of Honor when Steelers come to town

On Monday, the Houston Texans announced on October 1 they would be adding defensive end J.J. Watt to their Ring of Honor. Watt spent his first 10 seasons with the Texans. Why does this matter to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

It’s because the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in town taking on the Texans. This is a shrewd move by Houston. Not because they are adding Watt. He absolutely deserves it and is probably the best player in franchise history and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The move is smart because there’s no better team to have in town than Pittsburgh. It will mean J.J.’s little brother T.J. Watt will be in town and the Steelers fanbase has become huge fans of the elder Watt since his retirement after making some great comments about Pittsburgh.

Some Steelers fans even openly lobbied for Watt to come out of retirement this offseason to play for the Steelers. While this isn’t going to happen, the huge number of Steelers fans who are sure to take over NRG Stadium will give Watt the recognition he deserves.

9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

More 2023 Steelers season!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire