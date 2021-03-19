Texans adding former Patriots receiver Donte Moncrief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans are continuing their run of adding former New England Patriots to their roster.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Texans are signing former Patriots wide receiver Donte Moncrief to a one-year deal.

Last year was Moncrief’s only season with the Patriots. He appeared in just six games with the team in a minor role that saw only 25 snaps in total on offense, via Pro-Football-Reference.

The Texans have also acquired tackle Marcus Cannon and tight end Ryan Izzo in trades with the Patriots as well as signed former Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers this offseason.

Moncrief is a seven-year veteran that was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. After four years wit the Colts, Moncrief has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots over the last three seasons.

The Texans now have added 22 players in trades or free agent signings as well as re-signing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. Their new additions besides King are quarterback Tyrod Taylor, linebacker Tae Davis, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, center Justin Britt, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, defensive end Derek Rivers, receiver Andre Roberts, offensive guard Justin McCray, tight end Pharaoh Brown, tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Terrence Brooks, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive tackle Vince Taylor, offensive guard Marcus Cannon, defensive end Shaq Lawson, linebacker Joe Thomas, cornerback Terrance Mitchell and cornerback Desmond King.

 

Texans adding former Patriots receiver Donte Moncrief originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Republicans vote against giving Capitol Police congressional medals. Here’s why

    The medals were awarded for protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Cam Robinson signing franchise tag tender with Jaguars

    Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is signing his franchise tag with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Robinson could have been one of the top tackles available had he been allowed to reach free agency. Instead, the Jaguars placed the tag on him to keep him in Jacksonville. The tag [more]

  • Ravens trade with Jaguars for TE Josh Oliver

    The Baltimore Ravens are parting ways with a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft for Jacksonville Jaguars TE Josh Oliver

  • Report: Keanu Neal drawing ‘preliminary interest’ from six teams

    The Falcons let their former first-round pick, safety Keanu Neal, hit free agency without a contract or franchise tag designation.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Another Hidden Celeb: And the Phoenix Is…

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”) Fox celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday with its “Shamrock and Roll”-titled second episode of “The Masked Singer.” And at the end of the hour, the show eliminated its second unlucky contestant from the Season 5 competition for the pot of gold — er, Golden Mask Trophy. Following last week’s big premiere and the introduction of Group A, tonight’s episode saw the five competitors in Group B — Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan and Piglet — perform for the first time in front of judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, along with guest host Niecy Nash (filling in for Nick Cannon, who is recovering from COVID-19). The panelists all made their initial guesses about who is under these masks, in hopes of winning the Golden Ear Trophy, which goes to the judge with the most correct “first impressions” come the end of the season. (McCarthy won the inaugural statue last year.) Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Group A Contestants After the five Group B contestants sang their little hearts out and Season 5’s “clue-meister,” Cluedle-doo, gave fans a few extra hints, it was time for the judges and at-home audience to cast their votes for Wednesday’s top contestant. The performer who came out on the bottom was Phoenix, who sang “Tik Tok” by Kesha. Before the Phoenix was unmasked, Thicke guessed the contestant was Laverne Cox, Scherzinger guessed Jonathan Van Ness, Jeong said RuPaul (after first guessing Caitlyn Jenner) and McCarthy picked Caitlyn Jenner. The Phoenix turned out to be none other than Caitlyn Jenner. Last week, Russian Doll, Snail, Raccoon, Seashell and Porcupine (or Robopine, as he would like to be called) competed in Group A on “The Masked Singer” Season 5 premiere, with Snail being the first one eliminated from the competition. He was unmasked to reveal Kermit the Frog. Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Reveals First Contestant: And the Snail Is... Fox has said “The Masked Singer” will start Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants, who will be broken into two groups of five competitors, Groups A and B. But the broadcast network also said that throughout the season, the show will introduce “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars. So next week when Group A returns, there’s a chance a “wildcard” competitor could be coming in, too. Per Fox, “The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.” “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox. Read original story ‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Another Hidden Celeb: And the Phoenix Is… At TheWrap

  • Jets signing Lamarcus Joyner to one-year deal

    The Jets are signing defensive back ﻿Lamarcus Joyner﻿ to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Joyner will return to safety in Robert Saleh’s defense. He spent last season playing nickel with the Raiders. He joins Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis at the position on the Jets. The Jets now have [more]

  • Trent Williams’ contract structure reveals manageable deal

    The 49ers didn't get Trent Williams for cheap, but his contract structure shows it's not as expensive as the initial price tag.

  • Texans sign former Chargers, Titans cornerback Desmond King to 1-year contract

    The Houston Texans have signed former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King to a one-year contract.

  • Francis Ngannou says Kamaru Usman will corner him for UFC 260 title fight vs. Stipe Miocic

    Francis Ngannou is turning to UFC champ Kamaru Usman for wrestling pointers ahead of his title rematch with Stipe Miocic.

  • Dolphins signing Matt Skura to one-year deal

    The Dolphins have found a new center. After Ted Karras agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, the Dolphins have replaced him with former Raven Matt Skura. Skura’s agent, David Canter, told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo the deal is for one year. Skura had been Baltimore’s starting center since 2018, but was [more]

  • In case you didn’t know, Justin Fields is really fast

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is running ridiculous 40-yard dash times as he prepares for his pro day workout and the 2021 NFL draft

  • Patriots trade Izzo to Houston, re-sign Van Noy

    Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots after one year with the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy confirmed reports that he was returning to Foxborough on a two-year, $13 million deal in a short video posted on Twitter. New England also continued to add depth to its run defense by reaching an agreement with former Packers defensive end Montravius Adams.

  • NFL Rumors: David Andrews returning to Patriots on four-year deal

    The New England Patriots will have David Andrews on their offensive line next season after all as the center reportedly will sign a four-year deal to stay in Foxboro.

  • Andy Dalton said the Bears told him he will be their starting quarterback next season

    "That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here."

  • Report: Patriots sign DE Montravius Adams to one-year deal

    New England signed Montravius Adams to a one-year deal on Thursday.

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Kings F Marvin Bagley suffers fractured left hand

    Bagley suffered the injury Monday night against the Hornets.

  • Marseille triumph boosts new No.2 Medvedev's self-esteem

    Medvedev's rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier this month with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury. With the official release of the rankings on Monday, Medvedev became the first player outside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Nadal to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

  • Spurs implode, exit Europa League in humiliating fashion

    Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick as Dinamo Zagreb came back from a 2-0 first leg deficit In England to send Spurs crashing out of England after extra time.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: JaVale McGee getting interest from Nets; Lakers watching Hassan Whiteside

    JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.