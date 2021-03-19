Texans adding former Patriots receiver Donte Moncrief
The Houston Texans are continuing their run of adding former New England Patriots to their roster.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Texans are signing former Patriots wide receiver Donte Moncrief to a one-year deal.
Last year was Moncrief’s only season with the Patriots. He appeared in just six games with the team in a minor role that saw only 25 snaps in total on offense, via Pro-Football-Reference.
The Texans have also acquired tackle Marcus Cannon and tight end Ryan Izzo in trades with the Patriots as well as signed former Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers this offseason.
Moncrief is a seven-year veteran that was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. After four years wit the Colts, Moncrief has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots over the last three seasons.
The Texans now have added 22 players in trades or free agent signings as well as re-signing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. Their new additions besides King are quarterback Tyrod Taylor, linebacker Tae Davis, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, center Justin Britt, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, defensive end Derek Rivers, receiver Andre Roberts, offensive guard Justin McCray, tight end Pharaoh Brown, tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Terrence Brooks, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive tackle Vince Taylor, offensive guard Marcus Cannon, defensive end Shaq Lawson, linebacker Joe Thomas, cornerback Terrance Mitchell and cornerback Desmond King.
