Texans add USC WR Jordan Addison in latest Touchdown Wire mock draft

The Houston Texans are more than likely going to take Bryce Young. The presumptive possessors of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft have been speculated as a landing spot for the Alabama quarterback throughout the regular season.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, not only do the Texans take Young with the No. 1 pick in his latest mock, but they give Young a weapon by taking USC receiver Jordan Addison with the No. 12 overall pick obtained from last offseason’s trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans would have Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, and Addison available. If second-round wideout John Metchie were able to beat leukemia and play in 2023, Young would have a quartet of weapons to ignite Houston’s passing game.

An interesting scenario in the mock also presents a trade wherein the Indianapolis Colts move up from No. 5 overall to No. 2 overall to take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans play the Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium in the season finale. If Houston wins and the Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings, who are still vying for top seed in the NFC, Chicago would get the No. 1 overall pick. Would they still listen to the Colts’ offer? If the Colts are picking No. 1 overall, are they still taking Stroud or grabbing Young?

