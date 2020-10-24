Texans add P.J. Hall to injury report with an illness

The Texans added defensive lineman P.J. Hall to the injury report Saturday.

The team lists him as questionable with an illness that is not COVID-19. The Texans host the Packers on Sunday.

Hall has started five of six games this season, making 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He has played 51 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Raiders made Hall a second-round choice in 2018.

He lasted only two years with the Raiders, appearing in 30 games with 18 starts before the Raiders moved on Aug. 5. Hall then joined the Texans.

