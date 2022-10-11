Texans add OT K.C. McDermott to practice squad among 3 roster moves

The Houston Texans may be on their bye week, but they are still finding ways to improve their roster and other support structures.

The Texans announced Tuesday they have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants tackle K.C. McDermott to the practice squad. Houston brought in McDermott for a tryout on Monday.

Houston also released tight end Nick Eubanks from the practice squad. The Texans also waived defensive back Kendall Sheffield from the reserve/injured list.

McDermott has experience with current offensive line coach George Warhop, who was the offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019-21. All 16 of McDermott’s activations, including one start, occurred from 2020-21.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire