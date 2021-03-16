Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Houston Texans, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

The former Washington Football Team member is coming off the best year of his career. He appeared in 13 games with 11 starts for Washington last season while compiling a career-high 56 tackles. He also had a sack and a forced fumble.

Pierre-Louis was a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. After three seasons in Seattle, Pierre-Louis was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent one season with the team and has played for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Washington in the years since.

Texans to add linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk