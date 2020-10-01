The Texans are trying to win their first game of the 2020 regular season against the Vikings this weekend, but they may have to go without wide receiver Will Fuller as they take their shot.

Fuller was added to the Texans injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant, which could indicate that he was hurt during the session.

Whether or not that’s the case, his ability to practice on Friday should determine whether or not Fuller is able to play against Minnesota. Fuller has played all three games so far this season, but his injury issues are something the Texans are all too familiar with after watching him miss 22 games over the last four seasons.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson was also added to the report as a limited participant due to an illness. In better news, running back Duke Johnson was boosted from limited work to full participation after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Texans add Will Fuller to injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk