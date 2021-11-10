Texans add DE Demone Harris to practice squad, cut OL Carson Green

The Houston Texans have added a veteran defensive lineman to their practice squad.

Although the Texans are on their bye week for Week 10, the club is still evaluating their roster and has signed defensive end Demone Harris, who was previously with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019-21. The Chiefs released Harris from their practice squad on Oct. 25.

Harris provided the Chiefs with seven combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits through seven career games.

Kansas City made Harris one of their standard elevations from the practice squad in Weeks 5-6, and he didn’t get in the stat sheet despite seeing 17 defensive snaps total.

Harris was an undrafted free agent who caught on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going between their practice squad and the active roster throughout 2018. In 2019, he was released in October and spent the next month on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

To make room for Harris, the Texans released tackle Carson Green, an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M.