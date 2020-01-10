Texans add Darren Fells to injury report, list Johnathan Joseph, Will Fuller as questionable

Texans receiver Will Fuller said Friday he is doing everything possible to play Sunday, calling it “the biggest game in team history.”

But his groin will have to cooperate to make that happen.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien called Fuller a game-time decision, and the team lists the receiver as questionable.

“Just trying to feel as good as possible,” Fuller said, via video from Mark Berman of Fox 26. “That’s up to OB. That’s his decision at the end of the day.”

Fuller played only 19 snaps in Week 16 and has not played since.

“I’ve still got some stuff bothering me, so I’m just going to treat it every day,” Fuller said. “It’s definitely a big game, and I would love to be out there.”

The Texans also list receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) as questionable. Joseph played six snaps in Week 16, seven in Week 17 and sat out last week’s wild-card game.

Stills, Joseph and Fuller were limited Friday.

The team added tight end Darren Fells to the injury report Friday with a hip injury. They list him as questionable after a limited practice.

Safety Jahleel Addae (knee), tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring) and cornerback Keion Crossen (hamstring) also earned questionable designations after limited participation Friday.