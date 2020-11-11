Texans add 2 defensive players to practice squad

The Houston Texans have stashed two defensive players on their practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Texans announced they signed defensive end Kendall Futrell and inside linebacker Curtis Bolton to the practice squad.

Futrell is an undrafted rookie from East Carolina who is 6-2, 226 pounds. With that type of size, the Texans will no doubt kick him outside to play as a two-point edge rusher on defense.

Bolton went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2019 and spent that season with the Green Bay Packers on injured reserve as he tore his ACL during preseason. Bolton was released at the end of July 2020 after being placed on the physically unable to perform list.

To make room for Futrell and Bolton, the Texans released former New York Jets 2015 second-round pick Devin Smith. The receiver had been on Houston’s practice squad since Sept. 21.