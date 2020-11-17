Texans activate DE Nate Orchard from commissioner permission list

The Houston Texans have activated defensive end Nate Orchard from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

Orchard, 27, is a former Cleveland Browns 2015 second-round pick from Utah. The 6-3, 251 edge defender was previously with Washington, from 2019-20, where he played in eight games. Orchard collected 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, a fumble recovery, and a pass breakup in eight games with the NFC East club.

Over his career, Orchard has also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, recording 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups, and an interception in 46 career games, 13 of which he started.

For Washington, Orchard played 29 special teams snaps over three games this season compared to 33 defensive snaps, where he collected two combined tackles.

The Texans recently placed inside linebacker Dylan Cole on injured reserve with a back injury. Outside linebacker Jacob Martin is still working his way through the COVID-19 protocol.