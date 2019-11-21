Texans activate Jordan Thomas from IR

The Texans activated tight end Jordan Thomas from injured reserve Thursday. They also promoted safety Jonathan Owens from the practice squad with Justin Reid (concussion, shoulder) already ruled out and Tashaun Gipson (back) questionable.

Houston waived defensive end Joel Heath and receiver Steven Mitchell in corresponding moves.

Thomas returned to practice Nov. 11, opening his three-week window to return from injury reserve.

The Texans placed Thomas on injured reserve on Sept. 2 with a rib injury.

He appeared in all 16 games with the Texans in 2018, catching 20 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

Owens, 24, has never appeared in an NFL game. He joined the team’s practice squad Sept. 30 after the Cardinals waived him out of training camp.