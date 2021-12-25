Texans activate five from COVID reserve, two from IR for Sunday’s game

The Chargers added another player to their COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, but their Week 16 opponents are getting a handful of players back from their list.

The Texans announced that defensive back Terrence Brooks, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive lineman Jacob Martin, offensive lineman Justin McCray, and defensive back Terrance Mitchell are back on the active roster. Sixteen players remain on the list.

In addition to those moves, the Texans also activated wide receiver Danny Amendola and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker from their injured reserve list.

With so many players still on COVID reserve, the Texans elevated wide receiver Jalen Camp, kicker Dominik Eberle, defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, defensive back T.J. Green, defensive lineman Demone Harris, fullback Paul Quessenberry, running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, linebacker Connor Strachan, and linebacker Josh Watson from the practice squad.

