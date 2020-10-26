Texans activate DT Eli Ankou, release RB C.J. Prosise

Talent evaluation is a never-ending task for the Houston Texans.

The 1-6 club announced Monday they have activated defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

To make room for Ankou on the active roster, the Texans released running back C.J. Prosise.

Prosise was active in six of his games with the Texans this season. In Week 3’s 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Prosise carried once for a yard as part of his two snaps on offense that game. For the season, Prosise has played five offensive snaps and 70 special teams snaps.

Ankou is a 6-3, 325-pound interior defensive lineman who provides the Texans with another body they can plug inside to find answers to stopping the run. Ankou went to camp with the Texans in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but was released as the end of preseason.