Texans activate C-G Juice Scruggs to active roster

The Houston Texans will take a look at what another rookie can do for their offensive line.

The Texans announced Saturday they have activated center-guard Juice Scruggs from injured reserve and will make him available for Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Scruggs had been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury to start the season. Houston relied on sixth-rounder Jarrett Patterson for the first six games and veteran Michael Deiter for the past four.

The Texans also used their two standard elevations on cornerback Desmond King and receiver Steven Sims.

Houston also waived linebacker Garret Wallow from the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire