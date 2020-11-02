Texans activate 21-day window for TE Kahale Warring, S A.J. Moore to return from injured reserve

The Houston Texans have activated the 21-day window for safety A.J. Moore and tight end Kahale Warring to come back from injured reserve.

Warring was placed on injured reserve after Week 1’s 34-20 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore has been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue since Week 3’s 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Getting Warring back will help the Texans at tight end, where they are experiencing injuries with starter Jordan Akins dealing with an ankle and knee problem. Moore would provide a quality rotation for Houston on the back end while also inserting a special teams leader back into the transition phase of the game.

Houston plays the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at TIAA Bank Field, going for the series sweep against their AFC South rivals, who they beat 30-14 in Week 5 at NRG Stadium.