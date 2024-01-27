Texans have 8th-best odds to win 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII is still a few weeks away, but the odds for next year’s Super Bowl are already out. After their quick rise to the top of the AFC South, the Houston Texans finished as one of the favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, per Draft Kings via Pro Football Focus.

The Texans have +2000 odds to win Super Bowl LIX, right behind the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions.

🚨 2025 SUPERBOWL ODDS HAVE DROPPED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/iTOsFvxKyL — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 25, 2024

At this point a year ago, the Texans had one of the longest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. Houston had the No. 2 overall pick, no quarterback and were still a few days away from hiring DeMeco Ryans as head coach.

But thanks to solid drafting, staff hires and roster construction, the Texans quickly became one of the best teams in the league. Houston drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick and then traded up to No. 3 for defensive end Will Anderson Jr. – both of whom are NFL Rookie of the Year candidates. The Texans pulled off the division crowd behind big wins before taking down the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round.

There are lot of offseason moves to make, though, that could help or hurt the Texans chances in 2024. Houston is projected to have the third-most salary cap space, 36 impending free agents and could lose at least one of their top assistants in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik or quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson.

These odds are an indication that the hype train around the Texans is rolling. Now, they just need to back it up during the offseason.

