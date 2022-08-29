Texans 53-man roster projection ahead of the big cuts
The Houston Texans have to finalize their 53-man roster by 3:00 p.m. Central Time Aug. 30.
The work will be extensive as general manager Nick Caserio and the personnel department coordinate with coach Lovie Smith and his staff on the makeup of the team. It isn’t just a 53-man roster that the Texans will be keeping in mind as they also have 16 practice squad spots available.
In addition to evaluating their own talent, they will be looking at players across the other 31 rosters to see if there are good fits within NRG Stadium.
Here is a 53-man roster prediction. Keep in mind that while only nine players have been designated for the practice squad in this prediction, there are seven spots available Houston could use to sign outside talent, which tends to happen across the NFL after 53-man roster finalization.
Quarterback — 3
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Davis Mills
Kyle Allen
Jeff Driskel
Driskel makes the cut because he can play some special teams if needed.
Running back — 4
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Dameon Pierce
Marlon Mack
Rex Burkhead
Dare Ogunbowale
Release: Royce Freeman
Injured reserve: Darius Anderson
Fullback — 1
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
It’s Troy Hairston.
— Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 29, 2022
Receiver — 6
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Brandin Cooks
Nico Collins
Chris Conley
Phillip Dorsett
Chris Moore
Jalen Camp
Reserve/non-football illness
Injured reserve: Chester Rogers
Release: Connor Wedington, Drew Estrada
Practice squad: Johnny Johnson
Tight end — 4
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Pharaoh Brown
Brevin Jordan
Mason Schreck
Teagan Quitoriano
Injured reserve: Antony Auclair
Practice squad: Seth Green
Tackle — 3
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Laremy Tunsil
Tytus Howard
Charlie Heck
Release: Cedric Ogbuehi
Practice squad: Austin Deculus
Guard — 4
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kenyon Green
A.J. Cann
Max Scharping
Justin McCray
Release: Scott Quessenberry, Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
Practice squad: Jordan Steckler
Center — 2
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Britt
Jimmy Morrissey
Defensive tackle — 4
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Maliek Collins
Roy Lopez
Thomas Booker
Ross Blacklock
Practice squad: Kurt Hinish
Defensive end — 5
Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Jonathan Greenard
Mario Addison
Jerry Hughes
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Rasheem Green
Injured reserve: Derek Rivers
Release: Demone Harris
Practice squad: Michael Dwumfour, Adedayo Odeleye
Linebacker — 5
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Christian Kirksey
Garret Wallow
Christian Harris
Kevin Pierre-Louis
Release: Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Practice squad: Jake Hansen
Cornerback — 4
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Derek Stingley
Steven Nelson
Desmond King
Tremon Smith
Isaac Yiadom
Injured reserve: Tavierre Thomas
Release: Kendall Sheffield, Tristin McCollum
Practice squad: Jacobi Francis
Safety — 5
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jalen Pitre
Jonathan Owens
M.J. Stewart
Terrence Brooks
Grayland Arnold
Release: Eric Murray
Specialist — 3
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
K Ka’imi Fairbairn
P Cam Johnston
LS Jon Weeks