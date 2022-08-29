Texans 53-man roster projection ahead of the big cuts

Mark Lane
·2 min read
The Houston Texans have to finalize their 53-man roster by 3:00 p.m. Central Time Aug. 30.

The work will be extensive as general manager Nick Caserio and the personnel department coordinate with coach Lovie Smith and his staff on the makeup of the team. It isn’t just a 53-man roster that the Texans will be keeping in mind as they also have 16 practice squad spots available.

In addition to evaluating their own talent, they will be looking at players across the other 31 rosters to see if there are good fits within NRG Stadium.

Here is a 53-man roster prediction. Keep in mind that while only nine players have been designated for the practice squad in this prediction, there are seven spots available Houston could use to sign outside talent, which tends to happen across the NFL after 53-man roster finalization.

Quarterback — 3

texans-lovie-smith-davis-mills-confidence-only-grown
texans-lovie-smith-davis-mills-confidence-only-grown

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

  1. Davis Mills

  2. Kyle Allen

  3. Jeff Driskel

Driskel makes the cut because he can play some special teams if needed.

Running back — 4

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Dameon Pierce

  2. Marlon Mack

  3. Rex Burkhead

  4. Dare Ogunbowale

Release: Royce Freeman

Injured reserve: Darius Anderson

Fullback — 1

texans-staking-fb-troy-hairston
texans-staking-fb-troy-hairston

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Troy Hairston.

Receiver — 6

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

  1. Brandin Cooks

  2. Nico Collins

  3. Chris Conley

  4. Phillip Dorsett

  5. Chris Moore

  6. Jalen Camp

Reserve/non-football illness

Injured reserve: Chester Rogers

Release: Connor Wedington, Drew Estrada

Practice squad: Johnny Johnson

Tight end — 4

pharaon-brown-returns-texans-1-year-deal
pharaon-brown-returns-texans-1-year-deal

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

  1. Pharaoh Brown

  2. Brevin Jordan

  3. Mason Schreck

  4. Teagan Quitoriano

Injured reserve: Antony Auclair

Practice squad: Seth Green

Tackle — 3

texans-tytus-howard-appreciates-critiques-laremy-tunsil
texans-tytus-howard-appreciates-critiques-laremy-tunsil

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Laremy Tunsil

  2. Tytus Howard

  3. Charlie Heck

Release: Cedric Ogbuehi

Practice squad: Austin Deculus

Guard — 4

kenyon-green-values-texans-success-individual-accolades
kenyon-green-values-texans-success-individual-accolades

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

  1. Kenyon Green

  2. A.J. Cann

  3. Max Scharping

  4. Justin McCray

Release: Scott Quessenberry, Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

Practice squad: Jordan Steckler

Center — 2

lovie-smith-cares-texans-trenches
lovie-smith-cares-texans-trenches

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Justin Britt

  2. Jimmy Morrissey

Defensive tackle — 4

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Maliek Collins

  2. Roy Lopez

  3. Thomas Booker

  4. Ross Blacklock

Practice squad: Kurt Hinish

Defensive end — 5

4-objectives-jonathan-greenard-prove-texans
4-objectives-jonathan-greenard-prove-texans

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC

  1. Jonathan Greenard

  2. Mario Addison

  3. Jerry Hughes

  4. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

  5. Rasheem Green

Injured reserve: Derek Rivers

Release: Demone Harris

Practice squad: Michael Dwumfour, Adedayo Odeleye

Linebacker — 5

houston-texans-final-year-contract-2022-kamu-grugier-hill-jordan-jenkins
houston-texans-final-year-contract-2022-kamu-grugier-hill-jordan-jenkins

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Kamu Grugier-Hill

  2. Christian Kirksey

  3. Garret Wallow

  4. Christian Harris

  5. Kevin Pierre-Louis

Release: Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Practice squad: Jake Hansen

Cornerback — 4

texans-derek-stingley-tantalizing-glimpse-debut
texans-derek-stingley-tantalizing-glimpse-debut

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

  1. Derek Stingley

  2. Steven Nelson

  3. Desmond King

  4. Tremon Smith

  5. Isaac Yiadom

Injured reserve: Tavierre Thomas

Release: Kendall Sheffield, Tristin McCollum

Practice squad: Jacobi Francis

Safety — 5

texans-role-jalen-pitre-taking-shape
texans-role-jalen-pitre-taking-shape

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

  1. Jalen Pitre

  2. Jonathan Owens

  3. M.J. Stewart

  4. Terrence Brooks

  5. Grayland Arnold

Release: Eric Murray

Specialist — 3

texans-david-culley-56-yard-kaimi-fairbairn-fg
texans-david-culley-56-yard-kaimi-fairbairn-fg

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

  1. K Ka’imi Fairbairn

  2. P Cam Johnston

  3. LS Jon Weeks

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

