Texans make 4 transactions official

The Houston Texans announced four transactions that have been in the works for the past two days.

The first was the trade for Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka’dar Hollman.

The second was the trading of former 2020 fourth-round cornerback John Reid to the Seattle Seahawks.

The third was the placement of receiver Taywan Taylor on injured reserve.

The fourth was the signing of cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Douglas, a former Philadelphia Eagles 2017 third-round pick, has played in 60 games over his career, starting in 29 of them. The 6-2, 209-pound cornerback has collected 180 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, five interceptions, and 34 pass breakups in his three seasons with the Eagles and lone season with the Carolina Panthers (2020).